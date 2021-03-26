Advertisement

Local 11-year-old hands out flowers to Grocery store workers after Boulder Shooting

By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Colo. (KKTV) - 11-year-old JJ Witmer is from Brighton, Colorado and is doing what he can to spread some joy to grocery store workers following the shooting in Boulder this week.

According to CBS News, JJ wanted to do something to help people in his community that might be struggling. He and his mother reportedly went to grocery stores in the area and handed out flowers to about 80 employees the day after the shooting.

JJ told CBS News, “flowers make people happy and smile. And I just knew that they were going to be a little bit scared to go to work that day, so, that’s why I decided to hand out flowers.”

