King Soopers donates $1 million to the Colorado Healing Fund following mass shooting

DENVER (KKTV) - As a community mourns the loss of too many lives taken too soon, King Soopers is committing $1 million to help those impacted by the horrendous shooting in Boulder.

The money is being donated to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF), supporting the needs of victims, families, survivors and the community affected by Monday’s shooting. Click here for more on the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people, including a Boulder Police officer.

If you would like to donate to the Colorado Healing Fund, click here.

“The entire King Soopers family continues to mourn the loss of those who were victims of this senseless act of violence,” said Steve Burnham, President of King Soopers/City Market. “We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our fellow Coloradans, and we thank everyone for their incredible kindness.”

Starting on Thursday, King Soopers customers can now donate another way. Shoppers are able to “round up” their purchase to the nearest dollar or commit a donation of their choice at check lanes. You can also donate by texting “BoulderStrong” to 243725.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

