IRS: Face masks, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes are tax deductible

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - The IRS has announced personal protective equipment used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are deductible medical expenses. This announcement was made on Friday.

According to the IRS, the money spent on PPE is also eligible to be paid reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements or health savings accounts. For more information on what is deductible, click here.

The IRS guidance says “amounts paid by an individual taxpayer for COVID-19 PPE for use by the taxpayer, the taxpayer’s spouse, or the taxpayer’s dependent(s) that are not compensated for by insurance or otherwise are deductible under § 213(a) provided that the taxpayer’s total medical expenses exceed 7.5 percent of adjusted gross income”.

