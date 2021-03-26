Freeland sidelined at least a month with strained shoulder

Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland is expected to miss at least a month with a strained pitching shoulder.

The Rockies were fearing even worse news after Freeland bent down following a pitch in an exhibition game and grabbed his shoulder. But an MRI revealed nothing more than a strain. He will start the season on the injured list.

The candidates to hold his place in the rotation are Chi Chi González, Dereck Rodríguez and Ryan Rolison.

