Crews respond to fire at 3 Margaritas restaurant in Security-Widefield area Friday morning

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Several fire departments responded to a fire at the 3 Margaritas restaurant in Security-Widefield Friday morning. This is near Widefield Boulevard and Fountaine Boulevard.

The fire department received calls for the fire around 3:40 a.m on Friday. Around 30 firefighters from Security-Widelfield, Fountain, Stratmoor hills, Hanover and Fort Carson fire departments.

When crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke coming from the roof. Upon entry of the building, they determined the fire was coming from a kitchen fire.

Crews were able to knock out the fire, but needed to cut holes in the roof to check for hotspots.

No one was injured and the exact cause of the kitchen fire is under investigation.

According to Security-Widefield fire the restaurant will be closed for at least a couple of weeks from the damage sustained from the fire.

