Colorado bill aimed to remove SAT and ACT scores from college eligibility criteria passes through the House on Friday

DENVER (KKTV) - A bill in Colorado’s legislature aimed to remove the requirement for national assessment test scores like the SAT and ACT for Colorado colleges and universities passed the House on it’s third reading. Friday’s vote was 42-22.

Representative Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, says this bill is a win-win for both students and schools.

“This bill breaks down barriers for students and brings greater equity to our college admissions process. As institutions of higher education across the country do away with the national assessment test score requirement, this bill will allow Colorado’s own great colleges and universities to remain competitive in prospective student recruitment,” says Kipp.

Schools can reportedly still choose to use the scores if they would like, but theses tests will no longer be required as an eligibility criterion for admission. If a student chooses to submit their test score when it’s not required, the institution must consider it.

“ACT and SAT tests often represent an additional barrier for already disadvantaged students seeking access to higher education,” said Rep. Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs. “This bill gives colleges and universities in Colorado the option to do away with standardized test scores as an admissions requirement, allowing them to strengthen, diversify, and enrich their student bodies. There’s plenty in a student’s college application besides a test score to gauge achievement and the potential for success, and I’m glad we’re allowing more students the opportunity to shine.”

Read more about the bill here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.