Avalanche score 4 goals in 2nd, beat Golden Knights 5-1

Colorado Avalanche defensemen Devon Toews (7) and Sam Girard, left wing Andre Burakovsky (95)...
Colorado Avalanche defensemen Devon Toews (7) and Sam Girard, left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin congratulate right wing Joonas Donskoi after Donskoi's goal in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Denver, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)(Joe Mahoney | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog both recorded a goal and an assist during a four-goal, second-period flurry to lead the Colorado Avalanche over the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 in a West Division showdown.

Joonas Donskoi and J.T. Compher also scored in a pivotal middle period where the Avalanche outshot Vegas by a 16-5 margin to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added another goal early in the third. Philipp Grubauer stopped 17 shots to earn his eighth straight win.

The victory allowed the Avalanche to pull even in points with the division-leading Golden Knights. Vegas got off to a fast start when Max Pacioretty scored 40 seconds in.

3/25/2021 10:51:31 PM (GMT -6:00)

