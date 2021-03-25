Advertisement

WATCH: Mountain lion with 3 cubs caught on camera in Colorado

By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado resident captured an amazing moment on a trail cam showcasing our beautiful state!

Krista B. lives in the Palmer Lake area and shared video of a mountain lion traveling through the snow with three cubs. The video was taken on March 17 and get be watched at the top of this article.

Krista shared the video through the 11 News “Breaking Weather” photo and video gallery. You can view the whole gallery, or submit your own pictures, below.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

