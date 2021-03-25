Advertisement

Rockies single game tickets available for opening homestand

Rockies fans visit outside of Coors Field on Opening Day
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - In a week, fans will finally return to Coors Field.

The Colorado Rockies received a variance that allows 21,00 fans at Coors Field this season, and tickets can be found on the team’s official website. Spectators will return to Coors for the first time since the 2019 season, as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the 2020 season to 62 games and closed ballparks across America to fans.

The Rockies will host the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1st for Opening Day. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. and can also be viewed on ESPN.

7,000 vaccinated healthcare providers and first responders will reportedly be allowed at the first homestand of the season.

