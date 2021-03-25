Raptors rout Nuggets 135-111 to end 9-game losing streak

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Pascal Siakam scored 27 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Denver Nuggets 135-111 to break a nine-game losing streak.

Toronto built a 24-point lead in the first half and shot 24 of 48 on 3-pointers overall to win for the first time since Feb. 26. OG Anunoby scored 18 of his 23 points before halftime for the Raptors. Norman Powell added 22 points and Fred VanVleet had 19. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray scored 20 points apiece for Denver, which lost for only the third time in 12 games. Michael Porter Jr. added 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Nuggets had won six straight road games, which matched a franchise record.

