Pepsi launches Peeps-flavored drink

The companies say the new drink mixes the taste of Pepsi with the "pillowy-soft and sweet" marshmallow flavor of Peeps.(Pepsi Co. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you ever wondered what liquid Peeps taste like, now is your chance to find out.

Pepsi and Peeps are teaming up to make a new cola that combines the two sweet flavors.

The companies say the new drink mixes the taste of Pepsi with the “pillowy-soft and sweet” marshmallow flavor of Peeps.

The new flavor isn’t for sale just yet. Instead, Pepsi is giving away 3,000 packages of it through a contest.

All you have to do is post your favorite springtime activities on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS and tag Pepsi.

Winners will receive a three pack of the mini cans in the bright classic Peeps colors: yellow, pink, and blue.(Pepsi Co. via CNN Newsource)

Winners will receive a three-pack of the mini cans in the bright classic Peeps colors: yellow, pink and blue.

Pepsi says the new flavor could eventually be sold publicly if there’s demand for it.

