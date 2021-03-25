Man found dead in east Springs hours after violating restraining order

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected in a stalking incident Monday night was found dead the following day in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

Police say they are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

According to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were first called to the 2500 block of East Buena Vista Street around 9:20 p.m. Monday on reports of shots fired.

“Upon arrival, officers contacted two reporting parties, a male and female, who advised that the female’s estranged boyfriend intentionally contacted her, violating a restraining order issued due to a history of domestic violence,” CSPD said.

As the incident escalated, the ex-boyfriend began assaulting the man, and the man retaliated by firing his gun several times. The man told officers he was not sure if the suspect was injured.

“Responding officers initiated a case report for a restraining order violation as well as stalking. The officers did not come in contact with the estranged boyfriend at this time,” CSPD said.

About nine hours later, police were called to the same street block on reports of a man lying facedown and very still in the snow. Responding officers determined that the man was dead, and it was the same suspect from the night before. He has since been identified as 41-year-old Ottah Williams.

Investigators believe Williams drove to his estranged girlfriend’s street in a blue Honda or similar vehicle with a possible Colorado license plate of OZJ-820. Another man was seen leaving the area Tuesday night in the same car following the fight.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the unknown man or with information on the incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

