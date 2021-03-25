Advertisement

Officials: At least 5 people killed after tornado in Calhoun County, Ala.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:02 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County coroner confirms at least five people are dead after tornado-producing storms passed through the area Thursday afternoon.

According to the coroner three family members were killed in the same house, A fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth died somewhere along Wellington Road.

Homes are reported to be demolished throughout the Ohatchee and Wellington area.

A picture sent in by a viewer shows Ragan Chapel Church completely flattened.

Ohatchee storm damage
Ohatchee storm damage(Kay Adams via WBRC)

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement: “Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”

No additional details concerning the deaths are are available at this time.

Meanwhile, Helena police say the city has received major damage as a result of a possible tornado.

All phone lines to Helena Police Department are down.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial outside the Boulder King Soopers, where 10 lost their lives.
10 killed in shooting massacre at Boulder King Soopers: What we know
The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
Lives lost too soon: Remembering the victims of the King Soopers shooting
Krystal Lee mugshot
Krystal Lee now on parole following resentencing
Police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a...
Police: Armed man arrested inside Atlanta grocery store
Police at the scene of a crash at Las Vegas and Tejon in Colorado Springs on March 24, 2021.
Pedestrian killed in car crash at Tejon and Las Vegas

Latest News

Cold-stunned sea turtles were released into the Gulf of Mexico after rehabilitation.
About 4,300 cold-stunned turtles survived the Texas freeze
Cold-stunned sea turtles were released into the Gulf of Mexico after rehabilitation.
Cold stunned Texas sea turtles return to Gulf of Mexico
Run to the Shrine
2nd date added for Run To the Shrine event at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: 11 Breaking News Center coverage Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.