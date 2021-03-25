Funeral for slain Colorado police officer in mass shooting scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m.

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The world is invited to watch a memorial service dedicated to a Colorado police officer who paid ultimate sacrifice serving his community this week.

The funeral for Boulder Police Department Officer Eric Talley is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30. It’s taking place at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.

“While the general public is welcome to attend, attendance at the event is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Boulder Police wrote in a release. “Therefore, anyone interested in viewing the service is encouraged to watch livestream of the service on local news stations.”

The venue is expected to open at about 9:30 a.m. 11 News is looking into carrying the service on our website and on Facebook.

Officer Talley was 51 when he was gunned down during an active shooter incident on Monday.

“The heroic action of this officer when he responded to the scene ... Officer Talley responded to the scene, was the first on the scene, and was fatally shot,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

Talley was among 10 victims.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

