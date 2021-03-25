Denver Nuggets acquiring Aaron Gordon, JaVale McGee

DENVER (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the matter says Aaron Gordon is being traded by the Orlando Magic to the Denver Nuggets for veteran shooting guard Gary Harris, rookie R.J. Hampton and a first-round draft pick.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval. Gordon averaged 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Magic this season.

He was the fourth overall draft pick in 2014. Earlier in the day, the Nuggets acquired backup center JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round picks.

