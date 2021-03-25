Advertisement

Denver Nuggets acquiring Aaron Gordon, JaVale McGee

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, left, comes from behind to block as shot by Denver Nuggets...
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, left, comes from behind to block as shot by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the matter says Aaron Gordon is being traded by the Orlando Magic to the Denver Nuggets for veteran shooting guard Gary Harris, rookie R.J. Hampton and a first-round draft pick.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval. Gordon averaged 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Magic this season.

He was the fourth overall draft pick in 2014. Earlier in the day, the Nuggets acquired backup center JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round picks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/25/2021 12:45:32 PM (GMT -6:00)

Most Read

A memorial outside the Boulder King Soopers, where 10 lost their lives.
10 killed in shooting massacre at Boulder King Soopers: What we know
The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
Lives lost too soon: Remembering the victims of the King Soopers shooting
Krystal Lee mugshot
Krystal Lee now on parole following resentencing
Police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with reckless conduct and is undergoing a...
Police: Armed man arrested inside Atlanta grocery store
Police at the scene of a crash at Las Vegas and Tejon in Colorado Springs on March 24, 2021.
Pedestrian killed in car crash at Tejon and Las Vegas

Latest News

Denver Nuggets Logo, NBA.
Raptors rout Nuggets 135-111 to end 9-game losing streak
Iowa State guard Madison Wise (1) walks off the court as Texas A&M players celebrate after a...
Nixon’s overtime bank shot sends Texas A&M past Iowa State
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
Jokic’s 12th triple-double leads Nuggets past Magic 110-99
Loyola Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) celebrates after beating Illinois 71-58 after a men's...
Nun-and-done: Loyola Chicago stuns top-seeded Illinois 71-58