WATCH: Boulder shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance Thursday morning

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Pushed in on a wheelchair in a blue jail jumpsuit, surrounded by five officers, the man accused of going on a deadly shooting spree at a grocery store made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa remained silent throughout the proceedings, only uttering a single word once when asked by a judge if he understood his rights.

Alissa, 21, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder, one for each person he allegedly killed at a King Soopers in Boulder Monday afternoon. He also faces one count of attempted murder for shooting at another officer, the district attorney revealed in a news conference immediately following the court appearance.

The prosecution told the courtroom Thursday that law enforcement was still processing the scene, and they expected more charges to be filed in the coming weeks.

Since his arrest, investigators say Alissa has refused to answer any questions that could give any insight into a possible motive. Law enforcement is working to piece together why the suspected gunman targeted a grocery store -- and why a grocery store in Boulder, roughly 30 minutes away from his home in Arvada. Investigators believe the attack was planned, given that the suspect purchased an AR-15 style pistol just six days before, but they do not know the reason behind the deadly plot. The FBI is combing through his online activity and interviewing people who knew him for clues.

The defense asked for and was granted the opportunity to have Alissa’s mental health evaluated and suggested in court that he suffered from an unspecified mental illness.

A status hearing will be set in the next 60-90 days. Alissa will remain in jail without bond.

WATCH: King Soopers shooting suspect in court WATCH: The suspect in the Boulder King Soopers shooting is making his first court appearance. Suspect Ahmad Alissa, 21, faces 10 counts of first-degree murder. https://www.kktv.com/2021/03/22/active-shooter-situation-at-boulder-king-soopers/ Posted by KKTV 11 News on Thursday, March 25, 2021

