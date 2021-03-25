Appointments available for El Paso County vaccine clinic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Public Health Department says they still have appointments available for two COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

They are open Thursday and Friday for anyone in Phase 1B.4 and earlier. Appointments are required and the vaccine is free.

The Moderna vaccine will be given out at the El Paso County Public Health South location. It’s located at 6436 S. U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, Colorado, 80817.

The Thursday clinic is from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. You can sign up by clicking here.

The Friday clinic is from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. You can sign up by clicking here.

