2nd date added for Run To the Shrine event at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Run to the Shrine
Run to the Shrine(Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Release) - Run to the Shrine has become an annual Cheyenne Mountain Zoo tradition.

A second date was added for May 16 as registration for the May 15 event is nearly filled.

This event is the only time of the year that guests are allowed to travel up to the Shrine of the Sun by foot! In addition, Run to the Shrine is an important fundraiser for the Zoo.Run to the Shrine includes:

– A 4-mile course that curves through the Zoo, up to the gate of the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun and back down into the Zoo.

– A breathtaking experience, as you ascend almost 1,000 feet, with stunning views of Colorado Springs below.

– A commemorative performance T-shirt, available for pick up in Lodge at Moose Lake during the event.

– Admission to the Zoo until the end of the event at 8 p.m.

Get all the details and register at cmzoo.org/run

