Advertisement

WATCH: Texas deputy nearly struck by oncoming 18-wheeler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:27 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video Tuesday night featuring a close call for one of its deputies.

The dashcam video seen on Facebook shows a deputy stopped for a wreck. An 18-wheeler speeds into the shot and hits the car, with the deputy jumping out of the way.

The incident happened on U.S. 59 in Wharton County.

“Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call this morning for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle,” said the department in its post.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement swarm the scene of a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado on March 22, 2021. ...
Affidavit gives harrowing new details on shooting rampage at Boulder King Soopers; 10 lives lost, including police officer
Monday's Most Wanted for the week of March 22, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 22
"The only thing that I was able to think of was my parents," said King Soopers employee Andy...
Survivor in King Soopers mass shooting describes terrifying ordeal: ‘I could’ve been dead this day’
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Police investigating murder
Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Suspect arrested after leading law enforcement on chase

Latest News

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
One more weak storm Friday, great weekend ahead
Light flurries stick around
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia, with 2nd-most executions, outlaws death penalty
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’