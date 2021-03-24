Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in car crash at Tejon and Las Vegas

Police at the scene of a crash at Las Vegas and Tejon in Colorado Springs on March 24, 2021.
Police at the scene of a crash at Las Vegas and Tejon in Colorado Springs on March 24, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by semi-truck crossing an intersection just south of downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say they were called to Tejon and Las Vegas at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, when officers arrived on scene, they found one party deceased,” said CSPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Sokolik.

The truck was turning south on Tejon from eastbound Las Vegas when the deadly collision happened. The driver had the proper lights to make that turn, according to Sokolik.

“There were two individuals traveling on foot through the crosswalk here on Las Vegas with a “no walk” signal. And unfortunately, one of those individuals walked into the side of that vehicle and was pulled underneath the bed and is now deceased.”

Speed and impairment played no role in the crash, Sokolik said.

Police have only identified the victim as a man. The man he was with left the scene after the crash, and police are hoping to speak with him. This individual, or anyone who knows who this person is, is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection, which is expected to be closed for several hours.

