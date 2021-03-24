Jokic’s 12th triple-double leads Nuggets past Magic 110-99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets built a big lead before holding off the Orlando Magic 110-99. Denver had a 24-point advantage early in the second half that was trimmed to five. But the Nuggets won their sixth consecutive road game to tie a franchise record set twice previously, most recently in 2018. The Nuggets also won their ninth straight against the Magic and for the 16th time in 18 meetings dating to the 2003-04 season. Jamal Murray scored 21 points for Denver. Michael Porter Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds. Evan Fournier scored 31 points for the Magic.

3/23/2021 9:15:38 PM (GMT -6:00)

