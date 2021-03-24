Advertisement

Hotel evacuated for vehicle fire

Firefighters on scene of vehicle fire.
Firefighters on scene of vehicle fire.(CSFD)
By KKTV
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:22 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle fire in a hotel vestibule was put out thanks to the quick work of firefighters.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the fire in front of the Best Western off of 1441 Harrison Road just before 1 Wednesday afternoon. The hotel is near I-25 and Lake Avenue.

When firefighters arrived they found a fully involved vehicle fire under the front canopy of the hotel.

Crews say the hotel was evacuated after light smoke was found inside. The fire did not spread into the Best Western but moderate smoke was reported inside mainly on the second floor.

The fire department is ventilating out the smoke.

No injuries were reported with crews or people inside the hotel. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

