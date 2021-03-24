Colorado Springs no longer on ‘accident alert’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (1 p.m.): CSPD is no longer on accident alert.

_____________________________________________

PREVIOUS (7:30 a.m.): The Colorado Springs Police Department on accident alert status Wednesday morning following another blast of winter in the region.

While on cold reporting, if there is a crash where alcohol or drugs are not suspected and there are no injuries, the drivers involved are asked to exchange information instead of calling police out to the scene. Drivers then have up to 72 hours to pick up a cold crash report from the police department.

To report a crash with CSPD, click here.

“Drivers should also be reminded to take the appropriate steps to avoid being involved in a traffic accident during adverse weather and road conditions. Drivers should check road and travel conditions before heading out and leave more time to get to their destination. Drivers need to travel at a safe speed for the conditions and leave an increased and safe following distance from the vehicle in front of them. Drivers should use streets and roadways less hazardous in winter driving conditions. Drivers also need to remove snow and ice obstructing their vision and have adequate snow tires on their vehicles,” CSPD said.

Colorado Springs is expected to get a reprieve from the snow and cold starting Thursday, with a streak of 50s and 60s over the weekend into early next week.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.