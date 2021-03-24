Advertisement

Suspect arrested after leading law enforcement on chase

Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
By Ryan McMonigle
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cañon City, CO. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is investigating after a man led Cañon City Police, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol on a chase.

Cañon City Police Officers were called to the 800 block of Fairview Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday to investigate a reported shooting.

Police say they found a victim who had a single gunshot wound to the face. Officer immediately began giving the victim CPR.

Minutes later a vehicle fitting the description of the same one the suspect was reportedly in was found by officers. The suspect then began leading law enforcement agencies on a chase. He reportedly hit an occupied Cañon City Police cruiser , and also fired an unknown amount of bullets at the cruiser hitting it.

The suspect crashed in 600 Block of Dozier Avenue, and was arrested by officers. He’s been identified as 37-year-old Richard Salazar of Denver. Criminal charges are now pending for Salazar. He was taken to the St. Thomas More Hospital for medical clearance after the crash.

Police say the shooting victim was taken to St. Thomas More Hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were then taken by Flight by Life to Parkview Medical in Pueblo. The victim’s condition is currently unknown. No one else was injured in the incident.

Canon City Police are thanking the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations for their partnership and assistance in this criminal investigation.

Police is asking for anyone who witnessed any portion of the crimes, shooting, or pursuit to call the non-emergency number at 719-276-5600. Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at  719-275-7867 (275-STOP) or text by starting your text with tips680 and sending a text to 274637.

