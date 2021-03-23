Survivor in King Soopers mass shooting describes terrifying ordeal: ‘I could’ve been dead this day’

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - “As soon as I heard those shots getting closer, I thought, ‘I’m going to die right here.’”

One of the survivors in the King Soopers shooting spree says for a few harrowing minutes, he didn’t know if he was going to make it out of the store alive.

“The only thing that I was able to think of was my parents,” said Andy Arellano, who has been working in the meat department at the Boulder King Soopers for one year.

Like many on that terrible Monday, he rose above his own fears and helped protect others from a gunman on a rampage.

When the shots began going off, Arellano was working.

“The shots were some thing that startled me, you know, because I thought, like, somebody was doing construction.”

The gunshots grew closer, but he couldn’t see the shooter or where the shots were coming from. Then he saw people running.

“It was like multiple [gunshots]. Then it would stop, then it would go again, multiple. ... My only concern is my friends’ safety and our customers’ safety too, you know, because there was one elderly guy ... he could’ve been dead. I could’ve been dead, or my manager or another bystander could end up losing their life because I don’t know where this guy is going to pop out and start shooting us.”

Worried that people might get lost in the chaos, Arellano didn’t leave the building until he made sure customers got out okay.

“I just wanted to see if there was anybody in our department, because if they don’t know their way, they may end up getting stuck. There was somebody elderly and another bystander with us and my manager, and when we heard the shots, we were running but also helping.”

As he ushered others to safety, gunshots kept going off.

“There were more shots going on and we went through the back to the shopping centers right here, and that’s when more police started to come. But I don’t know if there were more people in there who ended up getting killed. ... Even when we went out the back door, there’s still shots going on and it still kept on going. Police, as soon as they arrived, they told us to get back, to get further out, so we ended up leaving that shopping center to another, but they still told us to keep going.

Once a safe distance away, Arellano and his fellow coworkers scanned the crowd looking for their friends.

“We were, like, trying to see, like, where’s everybody at? Because we know there are still people [in the store]. That was our question, you know? Because it’s not like we’re going to go back in there until the police showed up, because the operators told us just to hide somewhere, dial 911 -- it was just a frightening situation. You’re just watching it in your head like a movie and thinking and going through thoughts like, ‘I could have been dead this day.’”

Arellano told 11 News many stepped up to save lives.

“My manager ... he went from one department to another department. He’s a really cool, cool guy. He’s a hero to me.”

