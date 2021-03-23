Advertisement

Sidney Powell argues no reasonable person would believe her election fraud claims

Lawyer Sidney Powell said reasonable people should realize her claims of voter fraud in the...
Lawyer Sidney Powell said reasonable people should realize her claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election were opinion-based, not fact-based.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:18 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(CNN) – Lawyer Sidney Powell said her claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election shouldn’t be treated as gospel truth.

In a response to a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, the right-wing attorney said reasonable people should realize her claims were opinion-based, not fact-based.

Dominion, an election infrastructure company, is suing Powell for defamation, saying Powell knew her accusations were false and damaging.

Election officials have repeatedly said then-President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection and that there were no major security issues with the voting process.

Lawyers representing Powell said she had the right to make fraud claims since she was acting as an attorney for the Trump campaign.

Powell is requesting for the Dominion case to be dismissed or have it moved to a Texas federal court.

