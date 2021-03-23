Police investigating murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a murder after a body was found Tuesday morning.

Police say on Monday at 9:20 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 2500 block of East Buena Ventura Street.

When officers arrived they found a man and woman who said the woman’s estranged boyfriend contacted her, violating a restraining order issued a history of domestic violence. The estranged boyfriend reportedly began assaulting the man, who was armed.

While being attacked the man reporting party fired several shots at the estranged boyfriend, who then ran away. The reporting party was unaware if the estranged boyfriend was injured in the shooting.

Responding officers started a case report for a restraining order violation as well as stalking. The officers did not talk to the estranged boyfriend.

On Tuesday morning around 6:30 Colorado Springs Police received a call from a neighbor in the same block of East Buena Ventura Street. The neighbor reported a man lying face down in the snow and didn’t appear to be breathing. Officers responded and found the dead man who was the estranged boyfriend.

Violent Crimes detectives are now investigating the death. Police say they believe the estranged boyfriend drove in a Blue Honda-style vehicle possibly with Colorado license plate OZJ-820. Police there was another unknown man in the car who drove away after the fight.

The unknown man and car have not been found.

No arrests have been made in the murder. this is the fifth homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2021. Last year at this time CSPD investigated 17 homicides.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

