Advertisement

How you can help those impacted by the King Soopers shooting

A woman leaves items at a memorial for the victims in the Boulder King Soopers shooting.
A woman leaves items at a memorial for the victims in the Boulder King Soopers shooting.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has released the following verified ways to donate to those impacted by the senseless massacre at a Boulder King Soopers grocery store.

Donations for @boulderpolice Officer Talley can be made through the Colorado State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=JWE54STEJ4FTJ

The Colorado Healing Fund is collecting donations to support the needs of victims, families and the community affected by the Boulder tragedy.

The Community Foundation Boulder County has announced a fund to support those impacted by the shooting. Donations can be made to support the needs of the victims, families and the larger impacted community.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement swarm the scene of a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado on March 22, 2021. ...
Affidavit gives harrowing new details on shooting rampage at Boulder King Soopers; 10 lives lost, including police officer
Monday's Most Wanted for the week of March 22, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 22
LEFT: Adre Jordan Baroz (AKA Psycho) RIGHT: Francisco Ramirez.
New arrest and more charges against ‘Psycho’ in Colorado human remains case
3.23.21
More snow for some by this evening
Police car with lights
Victim in deadly weekend shooting in Pueblo ID’d

Latest News

Driver of the car is ticketed for Failure to Yield
Suspect arrested after leading law enforcement on chase
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Police investigating murder
Law enforcement swarm the scene of a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado on March 22, 2021. ...
Affidavit gives harrowing new details on shooting rampage at Boulder King Soopers; 10 lives lost, including police officer
3.23.21
More snow for some by this evening