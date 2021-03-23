How you can help those impacted by the King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has released the following verified ways to donate to those impacted by the senseless massacre at a Boulder King Soopers grocery store.

Donations for @boulderpolice Officer Talley can be made through the Colorado State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=JWE54STEJ4FTJ

The Colorado Healing Fund is collecting donations to support the needs of victims, families and the community affected by the Boulder tragedy.

The Community Foundation Boulder County has announced a fund to support those impacted by the shooting. Donations can be made to support the needs of the victims, families and the larger impacted community.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.