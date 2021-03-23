Dog found dead and mutilated in plastic bag near Yoder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says it’s interested in tips regarding a dog found dead and mutilated on the side of a county road in eastern El Paso County.

Reese Dianato says she found the body of the German Sheppard Sunday, and alerted deputies in town.

She says people shoot dogs who chase cattle out in the county, but this is an entirely different situation.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, never,” Dianato told 11 News Reporter Spencer Wilson.

The sheriff’s office said there was no suspect information to go off of, so as of now, this is an open case about a dead dog on the side of the road. But it is considering what happened criminal.

Dianato said this not only worried her because of what happened to the animal, but because of what she believes could happen to her neighbors in the county.

“This is cruelty,” Doamato said, disgusted. “When I think that I can’t see anything worse in the world...I am in shock and awe and sick to my gut.”

The Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information regarding what happened to the dog can call (719) 520-7777

