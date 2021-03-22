Advertisement

Sweet 16 bound: No. 15 seed Oral Roberts tops Florida 81-78

Oral Roberts forward Kevin Obanor (0) shoots over Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during...
Oral Roberts forward Kevin Obanor (0) shoots over Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Tim Booth
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:11 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Oral Roberts became just the second No. 15 seed to advance to the round of 16 by topping No. 7 seed Florida 81-78.

Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas carried the Golden Eagles to their second straight upset in the NCAA Tournament. Oral Roberts beat No. 2 seed Ohio State in the first round. Obanor scored 28 points and Abmas finished with 26 as the Golden Eagles overcame an 11-point deficit. Oral Roberts joins Florida Gulf Coast as the only No. 15 seeds to reach the round of 16. The Golden Eagles play No. 3 seed Arkansas next. 

3/21/2021 9:37:22 PM (GMT -6:00)

