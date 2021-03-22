Pueblo, Commerce City open mass vaccination sites

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As Colorado nears the home stretch of its vaccination push, two new community clinics are opening to the public.

Pueblo and Commerce City opened their mass vaccination sites Monday, joining the inaugural site at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, which opened last week. The state is aiming to eventually have six sites up and running across Colorado.

“So the state of Colorado came to us and wanted to put six pods across the entire state, one being in Pueblo County, to be able to get more vaccine into the community each week, not only for Pueblo County, but for kind of our surrounding counties,” said Katie Davis, the deputy director for the Pueblo City-County Health Department.

Pueblo’s community site is located at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, while the one in Commerce City is at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Along with the World Arena, organizers at each site hope to vaccinate roughly 2,000 people per day, with an eye towards 6,000 daily once the vaccine supply allows. As of March 19, state leaders were hugely optimistic about an uptick in available doses, telling 11 News they believe the general public may be able to start getting vaccinated by mid to late April. These mass sites are key to getting through the population as swiftly as possible.

“Six thousand a day doesn’t mean you’ll have an appointment tomorrow, but once you’re eligible, you should be able to set one up in the next couple of weeks after you’re eligible,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

Mass vaccine site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park I'm excited to be at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City this morning as we open another Colorado Community Vaccination Site! Here they will be providing 2,000 vaccines daily to start with, with hopes of moving to 6,000 per day once there is enough vaccine supply. More information: https://www.centura.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Monday, March 22, 2021

Like at the World Arena last week, workers at Pueblo’s clinic are using its opening day to administer second doses to people who have already one shot.

Starting later this week, the three clinics will begin giving first doses to those currently eligible to receive a vaccine. (Click here to find out who is eligible now.)

The current schedule at each location:

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Sunday-Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Friday-Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, Friday-Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Signing up is quick and easy. Just visit this website and click the yellow “Drive-Up Vaccine Scheduling” button select your location and appointment time. The sites are all drive-up for added convenience.

