Overlooked Pac-12 teams making noise in NCAA Tournament

BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives past UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) during the first half...
BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives past UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP Images)
By MITCH STACY
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:10 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Pac-12 is making a statement in the NCAA Tournament. All five Pac-12 teams in the bracket advanced to the round of 32, including UCLA winning two games already.

The 11th-seeded Bruins knocked off Michigan State in the First Four and then beat BYU. It’s only the third time in conference history the Pac-12 has advanced five teams to the round of 32. Oregon State came in as a 12 seed and is now in the Sweet 16 after beating Oklahoma State. Colorado beat Georgetown, and USC beat Drake.

Oregon advanced when VCU was forced to drop out because of COVID-19.

