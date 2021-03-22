Overlooked Pac-12 teams making noise in NCAA Tournament

The Pac-12 is making a statement in the NCAA Tournament. All five Pac-12 teams in the bracket advanced to the round of 32, including UCLA winning two games already.

The 11th-seeded Bruins knocked off Michigan State in the First Four and then beat BYU. It’s only the third time in conference history the Pac-12 has advanced five teams to the round of 32. Oregon State came in as a 12 seed and is now in the Sweet 16 after beating Oklahoma State. Colorado beat Georgetown, and USC beat Drake.

Oregon advanced when VCU was forced to drop out because of COVID-19.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/21/2021 10:46:54 PM (GMT -6:00)