Nun-and-done: Loyola Chicago stuns top-seeded Illinois 71-58

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Loyola Chicago carried out 101-year-old superfan Sister Jean’s plans to a T, moving to the Sweet 16 with a 71-58 win over Illinois.

The Illini are the first No. 1 seed to be bounced from this year’s NCAA Tournament. Cameron Krutwig delivered a 19-point, 12-rebound masterpiece and the eighth-seeded Ramblers led wire to wire. They return to the second weekend three years after their last magical run to the Final Four. That trip was headlined by Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the team chaplain who traveled to the tournament.

The Ramblers next play Oregon State.

3/21/2021 10:31:14 PM (GMT -6:00)