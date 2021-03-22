MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 22

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Tevin Morris, 26, is accused of aggravated robbery with intent to kill/maim/wound with weapon. He’s described as a Black male weighing 185 pounds and standing 5-foot-11. He has black hair and brown eyes.

William Pickett faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault involving strangulation, third-degree assault, theft, harassment and criminal mischief. The 27-year-old is described as a 6-foot-tall, 187-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Miguel Solis-Zuniga, 27, is suspected of fleeing a crash last October that killed a 52-year-old woman. He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failing to report accident, and driving under restraint. Solis-Zuniga is described as white, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hale Poloa, 20, is accused of assault involving strangulation, false imprisonment, child abuse and harassment. He’s described as an Asian Pacific male weighing 130 pounds and standing 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes.

Thirty-year-old Ericka Sanchez is wanted on several charges, including motor vehicle theft, attempt to influence, criminal impersonation and ID theft. Sanchez is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds.

Jacob Riese, 38, faces a laundry list of charges, including auto trespass with intent to commit crime, two counts of criminal impersonation, three counts of theft, false reporting, forgery, and controlled substance. He is described as 6-foot-2 white man weighing 165 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

