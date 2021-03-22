Advertisement

Man threatened with hatchet after chasing burglars

(ap newsroom)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:04 AM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was threatened with a hatchet while chasing burglars near downtown Colorado Springs Sunday evening.

The victim told police he had parked his car along Prospect Street near Shooks Run Park. Just before 7 p.m., he spotted somebody rifling through his vehicle.

“The victim confronted the suspect, who then fled the scene in a 1996 Honda Accord,” police wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The victim got in his own car and sped after the suspect, chasing him for more than a mile to Palmer Park and Union. Near the intersection, the suspect abruptly pulled over and a passenger carrying the hatchet got out.

“[He] began approaching the victim in a threatening manner. The victim drove away,” police said.

The victim went to a nearby 7-Eleven and called for help. Police looked around for the suspect vehicle but couldn’t find it.

The car has been described as dark-colored and has Colorado license plate BIYV47. Anyone with information should call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

