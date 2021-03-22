Advertisement

Increased SNAP benefits to remain in place with stimulus funding

File: A produce aisle at a supermarket in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
File: A produce aisle at a supermarket in Jonesboro, Arkansas.(KAIT)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Those who receive benefits from the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may receive additional funding for several more months as a result of stimulus funding.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it has increased SNAP funding by 15% as a result of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law earlier this month.

The $3.5 billion in increased SNAP funding will last through September, and it means recipients will receive an additional $28 per month as a result. This means a family of four could receive more than $100 per month.

The increased benefits were scheduled to expire in June before the stimulus funding was allocated.

The USDA estimates 41 million people benefit from SNAP funding.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to an active shooter at a King Soopers in Boulder.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during an active shooter situation in Boulder on Monday
Police car near Platte and Chelton on March 21, 2021. Two men were shot outside a home near...
2 shot near Citadel Mall; suspects on the run
Monday's Most Wanted for the week of March 22, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 22
Mask
Colorado moving to relax mask mandate, capacity limits
3.22.21
More snow for some on Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
FILE - This Dec. 30, 2019 image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and...
Japan charges Americans with helping former Nissan chairman flee, jump bail
A humanitarian crisis of unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. custody grows worse.
Biden officials travel to Mexico amid border surge
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
Biden eyes $3T package for infrastructure, schools, families
3.22.21
More snow for some on Tuesday evening and Wednesday.