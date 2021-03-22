Advertisement

Air travelers top 1.5 million for first time in over a year

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The recovery in air travel is becoming more real.

More than 1.5 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Sunday, the largest number since the middle of March last year, when the pandemic was just beginning to hit hard in the United States.

That makes 11 straight days with more than 1 million air passengers.

Airline executives say bookings are rising as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, air travel remains around a quarter below the crowds seen at this time in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are responding to an active shooter at a King Soopers in Boulder.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during an active shooter situation in Boulder on Monday
Police car near Platte and Chelton on March 21, 2021. Two men were shot outside a home near...
2 shot near Citadel Mall; suspects on the run
Monday's Most Wanted for the week of March 22, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: March 22
Mask
Colorado moving to relax mask mandate, capacity limits
3.22.21
More snow for some on Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
FILE - This Dec. 30, 2019 image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and...
Japan charges Americans with helping former Nissan chairman flee, jump bail
A humanitarian crisis of unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. custody grows worse.
Biden officials travel to Mexico amid border surge
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
Biden eyes $3T package for infrastructure, schools, families
3.22.21
More snow for some on Tuesday evening and Wednesday.