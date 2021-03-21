Advertisement

Virginia loses 62-58 to Preston, Ohio, ending title defense

Ohio guard Lunden McDay (15) makes a move on Virginia guard Casey Morsell (13) during the...
Ohio guard Lunden McDay (15) makes a move on Virginia guard Casey Morsell (13) during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By MICHAEL MAROT
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:29 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Virginia’s unusual title defense ended with another upset loss in the NCAA Tournament, falling 62-58 to Jason Preston and Ohio.

Some familiar problems showed up again for the fourth-seeded Cavaliers, who struggled to score during a key stretch in the second half and shot 35% from the field for the game.

Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to drop its opening game in the NCAA Tournament when it lost to UMBC in 2018, but it used the setback as motivation in its run to the championship in 2019. Last year’s NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the pandemic, delaying the Cavaliers’ title defense.

3/20/2021 10:19:59 PM (GMT -6:00)

