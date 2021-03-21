Advertisement

Texas stunner: No. 14 Abilene Christian ousts ‘Horns 53-52

Wildcats win first NCAA Tournament game in team history
Abilene Christian players celebrate their 53-52 upset win over Texas in a college basketball...
Abilene Christian players celebrate their 53-52 upset win over Texas in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By TIM BOOTH
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:24 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Abilene Christian and its frantic, havoc-causing defense bounced coach Shaka Smart and Texas out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round yet again, as the 14th-seeded Wildcats stunned the third-seeded Longhorns 53-52.

Joe Pleasant, a 58.8% foul shooter on the season, made a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left, and the Wildcats shocked their in-state rivals in the first meeting between the schools.

The Wildcats caused all kinds of headaches for the bigger, more talented Longhorns and got just enough offense to pull off their first NCAA Tournament victory in their second appearance. Abilene Christian will face No. 11 seed UCLA in the second round Monday. Andrew Jones scored 13 points for Texas.

3/20/2021 11:00:41 PM (GMT -6:00)

