St. Mary’s boys basketball falls in 3A state title game

Pirates end season 16-1
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:00 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The dream season for the Pirates falls just a bit short.

St. Mary’s boys basketball faltered in the second half, losing to Lutheran High School 72-56 in the CHSAA 3A state championship game. The Pirates finish their season 16-1, dropping their first and only game of the season after entering the tournament as the top seed in 3A.

The Pirates had no answer for Lutheran sophomore Baye Fall, the 6-foot-11 center who spent the afternoon at the Broadmoor World Arena blocking and rebounding a plethora of St. Mary’s shots. St. Mary’s held a slim 27-24 lead at halftime, but were outscored by 20 points in the 3rd.

St. Mary’s junior Sam Howery led the Pirates in scoring with 20 points. Luke Stockelman added 17.

