St. Mary’s boys basketball falls in 3A state title game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The dream season for the Pirates falls just a bit short.

St. Mary’s boys basketball faltered in the second half, losing to Lutheran High School 72-56 in the CHSAA 3A state championship game. The Pirates finish their season 16-1, dropping their first and only game of the season after entering the tournament as the top seed in 3A.

The Pirates had no answer for Lutheran sophomore Baye Fall, the 6-foot-11 center who spent the afternoon at the Broadmoor World Arena blocking and rebounding a plethora of St. Mary’s shots. St. Mary’s held a slim 27-24 lead at halftime, but were outscored by 20 points in the 3rd.

St. Mary’s junior Sam Howery led the Pirates in scoring with 20 points. Luke Stockelman added 17.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.