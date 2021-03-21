Grass fire reported near Pikes Peak International Raceway south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Emergency crews are monitoring hot spots after a grass fire spread south of Colorado Springs Saturday.

The Hanover Fire Department says it is near the illegal shooting ranges behind the Pikes Peak International Raceway. They estimate nearly 9 acres burned.

Crews from Hanover, Fountain, Security, Stratmoor Hills, and Fort Carson fire departments all responded, along with El Paso County and Colorado Springs Utilities wildland teams.

No injuries or damage to any structures have been reported.

Fire investigators have not released an official cause yet.

