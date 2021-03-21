Colorado College hockey parts ways with head coach Mike Haviland

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After seven seasons at the helm of Colorado College Tigers hockey, Mike Haviland is heading out.

Colorado College announced Haviland “decided to move on from his position” in a press release Saturday night. CC Vice President and Athletic Director Leslie Irvine said the school reached a “mutual agreement” to part ways.

“We are thankful for Mike’s service and commitment to the student-athletes, program and college over the last seven years,” Irvine said in a statement. “We wish him well as he transitions to future opportunities.”

Haviland finishes his tenure with a 67-153-22 record at Colorado College, never breaking .500 in a single season. The Tigers only won one playoff series with Haviland as head coach, beating Western Michigan in 2019. The 2020-2021 Tigers finished with a 4-17-2 record.

The Tigers said a national search for Haviland’s replacement will begin immediately.

