Colorado College hockey parts ways with head coach Mike Haviland

Haviland coached the Tigers for seven seasons
Colorado College hockey parted ways with head coach Mike Haviland Friday, per the school
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:45 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After seven seasons at the helm of Colorado College Tigers hockey, Mike Haviland is heading out.

Colorado College announced Haviland “decided to move on from his position” in a press release Saturday night. CC Vice President and Athletic Director Leslie Irvine said the school reached a “mutual agreement” to part ways.

“We are thankful for Mike’s service and commitment to the student-athletes, program and college over the last seven years,” Irvine said in a statement. “We wish him well as he transitions to future opportunities.”

Haviland finishes his tenure with a 67-153-22 record at Colorado College, never breaking .500 in a single season. The Tigers only won one playoff series with Haviland as head coach, beating Western Michigan in 2019. The 2020-2021 Tigers finished with a 4-17-2 record.

The Tigers said a national search for Haviland’s replacement will begin immediately.

