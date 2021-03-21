2 shot near Citadel Mall; suspects on the run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two men were hospitalized following a shooting outside a Colorado Springs mall overnight.

Officers responded to the Citadel Mall just after 1:30 Sunday morning on reports of gunshots and found the two victims at the scene. They were rushed to the hospital in unknown condition. At least one of the men had “very” serious injuries, a police lieutenant told 11 News.

Detectives are now piecing together what led up to the shooting and are working to identify potential suspects in the case.

“Currently we do not have all the involved parties accounted for and no arrests have been made,” police wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter.

Anyone with information that can help in the case should call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted anonymously.

