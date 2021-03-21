1 killed in late night Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds late Saturday night.

The shooting was reported just after 11:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Box Elder Street south of downtown Pueblo. The area is residential.

“[Officers] arrived and found a male with gunshot wounds in the chest and leg. Despite extensive life-saving efforts by officers and Pueblo Fire Department and AMR personnel, the male succumbed to his wounds,” Capt. Tom Rummel said in a social media post.

The victim was found in an alleyway and died on scene. His death marks the fourth homicide for Pueblo this year.

A police department spokesperson tells 11 News detectives have talked to several people and are following up on leads but do not have suspect information at this time. Detectives are also still trying to piece together what led up to the shooting.

The victim has not been identified at the time of this writing.

