1 assaulted during carjacking on Springs’ west side

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person remains on the run following a violent carjacking in west Colorado Springs late Saturday night.

The victim told police he was attacked by two people wielding bats, who then jumped in his Honda Accord and fled the area. The crime was reported just before 10 p.m. near the corner of Arch Street and Busch Avenue just south of Highway 24. The car was found a short time later in the 1700 block of West Vermijo Street, on the opposite side of the highway about a mile and a half away.

Police later located and arrested one of the people believed to be involved, identified as Amber Salas. It’s unclear at the time of this writing if she was found with the car. Detectives are still trying to get information on the other suspect.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

