Woman shot during reported house party Saturday morning

By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:08 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is expected to be ok after reportedly being shot at a house party in Pueblo early Saturday morning. The shooting happened near Troy Avenue and East 14th Street.

Pueblo police responded to calls for a shooting and when they arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. Officers learned there was a disturbance and shots were reportedly fired from a small silver-colored sedan as it left the area.

A few hours later police were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody. The suspect’s car was also found on Constitution Road in Pueblo.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Officers are currently investigating. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

