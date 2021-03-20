Advertisement

USAFA Superintendent names Institute for Future Conflict Director

Lt. Gen. (ret) Bradford Shwedo
Lt. Gen. (ret) Bradford Shwedo(U.S. Air Force Academy)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The United States Air Force Academy Superintendent has named the first director for the newly established Institute for Future Conflict (IFC). Lt. Gen. (ret) Bradford Shwedo now reportedly holds the title for the IFC.

Lt. Gen. Shwedo, graduated from the Academy in 1987, commanded the 25th Air Force, in charge of all Air Force Intelligence operations before being named as the Headquarters Air Force’s Chief of Information Dominance and its Chief Information Officer. He retired as the Joint Staff Director for Command, Control, Communications and Computers/Cyber and its Chief Information Officer.

U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark is proud to mane Shewdo as the new director. “General Shwedo brings a rich background in the most critical technological, operational, and policy environments, which are so vital to our nation’s security. I am grateful he agreed to lead the IFC as it becomes a centerpiece in the development of our future Air and Space Force officers” said Lt. Gen. Clark.

You can read more about Lt. Gen. (ret) Bradford Shwedo, here.

The IFC will reportedly work within the Academy’s existing departments and centers to better provide Cadets, faculty and staff with insights and tools to better anticipate, prepare for and drive change in the character of conflict. The center will also help increase outreach to other universities, national laboratories, industry partners and other external centers of excellence to create partnerships and research opportunities for both cadets and permanent party members.

For more information on the Institute of Future Conflict, click here.

