Roads will remian closed all weekend as crews continue to work on water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities crews are still working to fix a water main break that happened Friday afternoon near N. Academy Boulevard at Maizeland.

The roads remained closed Saturday morning while crews are working to get water restored in the area ASAP. CSPD says the roads are expected to stay closed through Monday.

The road closure at N. Academy and Maizeland Rd. is expected to continue through Monday. Academy is closed starting at Village Rd S to the north and at Constitution Ave to the south. Drivers should use alternate routes and avoid the area. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 20, 2021

If you live in the area and are experiencing discolored water or low water pressure, they have a few tips below:

We are still fixing the water main break at Maizeland & N. Academy Blvd. If you live in the area & are experiencing discolored water or low water pressure, we have some tips on what to do. Our crews are working around the clock to get water restored ASAP. https://t.co/y4xFPAGAaS pic.twitter.com/p5bLCFcrU7 — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) March 20, 2021

