Roads will remian closed all weekend as crews continue to work on water main break

Colorado Springs Utilities crews are still working to fix a water main break that happened...
Colorado Springs Utilities crews are still working to fix a water main break that happened Friday afternoon near N. Academy Boulevard at Maizeland.(Colorado Springs Utilities)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities crews are still working to fix a water main break that happened Friday afternoon near N. Academy Boulevard at Maizeland.

The roads remained closed Saturday morning while crews are working to get water restored in the area ASAP. CSPD says the roads are expected to stay closed through Monday.

If you live in the area and are experiencing discolored water or low water pressure, they have a few tips below:

