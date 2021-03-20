Advertisement

Suspects involved in Friday night robbery still on the run

Police lights
Police lights(KKTV)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:38 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are searching for several suspects reportedly involved in a robbery late Friday night. The robbery reportedly happened near North Union and Briargate Boulevard around Midnight on Friday.

Police say two suspects went into a business and one threatened the employee with a gun and demanded money. The suspects reportedly left with an unknown amount of money.

When officers go to the scene, they did not find the suspects in the area surrounding the business. No suspect descriptions were available at the time this article was written.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

