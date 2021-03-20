Advertisement

Oral Roberts shocks Ohio State, first big upset of NCAAs

Oral Roberts players and coaches celebrate after beating Ohio State 75-72 in a first round game...
Oral Roberts players and coaches celebrate after beating Ohio State 75-72 in a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By CLIFF BRUNT
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Oral Roberts welcomed the madness back to March.

The 15th-seeded Golden Eagles pulled off the first major upset of the first NCAA Tournament in two years, holding off second-seeded Big Ten power Ohio State 75-72 in overtime. Oral Roberts got poised, impeccable performances from its two star players, guard Max Abmas and forward Kevin Obanor, to become the ninth 15 seed to win a first-round game and the first since Middle Tennessee shocked Michigan State in 2016.

Obanor scored seven of Oral Roberts’ 11 points in overtime, including two free throws with 13 seconds left, and finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Abmas scored 29 points.

3/19/2021 5:01:23 PM (GMT -6:00)

